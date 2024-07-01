A new hydrogen ring would be created under the new plans.

Gas Networks Ireland has announced an unprecedented plan to split the existing network, creating two distinct biomethane and hydrogen gas networks by 2045.

The semi-State body recently unveiled its pathway to a net zero carbon network, outlining how the national gas network can transport 100% renewable gas by 2045.

The pathway envisaged by Gas Networks Ireland aims to transport 100% renewable gas, with biomethane accounting for one third of the gas on the network and the remaining volume coming from green hydrogen.

By the end of the period, the national gas network will be split into two distinct renewable gas networks and meet national gas needs sustainably, establishing a larger national hydrogen network and a smaller regional biomethane network.

Measures

The measures outlined in the plan include connecting anaerobic digestion plants directly to the grid, building new grid injection points, connecting hydrogen clusters to the grid and building a new hydrogen pipeline from Dublin to Cork.

By 2045, it estimated that there will be no natural gas on Ireland’s gas network and the gas supply will instead be made up of 70% hydrogen and 30% biomethane.