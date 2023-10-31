Shrinkage gas is defined as own use gas (OUG) and natural gas required to replace unaccounted for gas (UAG).

Gas Networks Ireland plans to start buying biomethane from October 2025. The network operator is seeking to procure a portion of its shrinkage gas requirement from indigenous biomethane producers to help kick start the market.

Shrinkage gas is defined as own use gas (OUG) and natural gas required to replace unaccounted for gas (UAG).

OUG is gas that is consumed by Gas Networks Ireland in operating its network – for instance, gas required to run compressors. UAG is gas whose use is not accounted for - examples include theft and leakages.

Reduce emissions

The biomethane for shrinkage procurement project is being undertaken to stimulate the development of the biomethane market in Ireland, and also to help reduce the emissions associated with the transportation of gas through the network.

Gas Networks Ireland says the move represents an important opportunity for the organisation to demonstrate leadership in a meaningful way in support of its decarbonisation strategy. It is not yet known what volume of biomethane will be procured.