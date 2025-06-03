Milk powders were back across the board.

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) price index has dropped 1.6% at the latest auction held this Tuesday 3 June 2025.

Butter milk powder saw the largest price fall of any product traded, decreasing 6.1% to €2,482/t.

The price of both whole milk powder and skim milk powder was also back, down 3.7% to €3,654/t and 1.1% to €2,458/t, respectively.

Cheddar also saw its price drop, falling 4.2% to €4,167/t.

Lactose was the only other product traded to decrease in value. It was back 2% to €1,201/t.

Mozzarella increase

The price paid for butter remained unchanged at €6,840/t.

Meanwhile, the price of mozzarella increased by 2.3% to €4,288/t at the auction, while anhydrous milk fat was up by 1.4% to €6,457/t.

This is the second consecutive fortnightly trading event that saw the GTD index fall. On 20 May it was back 0.9%, while it had risen two weeks prior by 4.6%.