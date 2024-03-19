Butter decreased since the last auction by 1.4% to €5,883/t.

The global dairy trade (GDT) index has fallen for a second consecutive occasion at this Tuesday’s auction.

The trading event finished with the GDT index down 2.8% on the previous auction a fortnight ago, where the index fell by 2.3%, which represented the first drop since November.

All products bar anhydrous milk fat dropped in price since the last event, which was up 2.5% to €6,238/t.

Skim milk powder (SMP) saw the largest percentage decrease, back 4.8% to €2,311/t.

Whole milk powder

The price of whole milk powder (WMP) also fell to €2,886/t a 4.2% drop.

Lactose also fell significantly. It decreased 4.4% to €714/t.

The price of cheddar was back 1.9% to €3,849/t, while mozzarella fell by 1% to €3,585/t.

Butter decreased since the last auction by 1.4% to €5,883/t.