Whole milk powder was up 4.4% to €3,407/t.

There was a 4.8% lift in the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index at the latest auction on Tuesday, the most significant rise since August 2024.

All dairy prices at the fortnightly event were up, bar lactose, which was down 6.1% to €774/t.

Butter saw the largest jump, increasing 8.3% to €6,415/t.

Whole milk powder (WMP) was up 4.4% to €3,407/t, while skim milk powder (SMP) rose by 4% to €2,615/t.

The price of butter milk powder lifted by 2.1% to €2,972/t.

Chedder saw a 4% increase in its price to €4,564/t and mozzarella rose by 0.9% to €4,228/t.

Anhydrous milk fat was up by 4.6% to €6,936/t.