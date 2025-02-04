Skim milk powder and whole milk powder both rose notably.

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index was up 3.7% at the latest auction held on Tuesday 4 February.

Lactose was the product that saw the most significant percentage increase at the fortnightly trading event, up 17.7% to €1,022/t.

Skim milk powder (SMP) and whole milk powder (WMP) also both rose notably. SMP was up 4.7% to €2,759/t, while WMP increased by 4.1% to €4,058/t.

Cheddar was also up. It climbed 3.7% to €4,891/t, while butter rose 3.4% to €7,029/t. The price of anhydrous milk fat increased by 2.4% to €6,585/t.

Meanwhile, butter milk powder was back 0.4% to €3,009/t and mozzarella was down 0.1% to €4,046.