The latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction has finished with the trading event’s index up by 0.4%.

This comes following a 6.9% drop in the GDT index at the auction a fortnight ago.

The average prices of products were up for three items and down for all others, with some 22,954t of dairy changing hands at the auction.

Average prices

The average price paid for anhydrous milk fat increased by 4% to €6,201/t.

Cheddar also saw a significant price increase, up by 6.2% to €3,866/t.

Butter rose by 0.8% to €6,056/t.

On the other end of the scale, skim milk powder was back 1.1% to €2,353/t, while whole milk powder was down by 1.6% to €2,881/t.

The average price paid for mozzarella decreased by 0.8% to €3,873/t and lactose was back 0.6% to €726/t.