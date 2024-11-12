The Irish Farmers Journal will host a live debate on Thursday 14 November, tackling the main issues of interest for farmers and their families.

Fianna Fáil’s Charlie McConalogue, the Green Party’s Pippa Hackett, Fine Gael’s Martin Heydon, Sinn Féin’s Martin Kenny and Independent Ireland’s Michael Fitzmaurice will take part in the debate.

Ahead of the event, which will be broadcast live on www.farmersjournal.ie, we want to hear what you want to ask the candidates on the farming issues that matter to you.

Fill our the form below and your question could be asked of the candidates on the night.