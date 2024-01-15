German farmers are to hold a major protest in Berlin this Monday following a week of action across the country. \ Source: Deutscher Bauernverberg on X

German farmers are to conclude a week of protest action this Monday with a major demonstration at the Brandenburg Gate in the capital city of Berlin.

The rally will begin at 11.30am and it comes after thousands of farmers and truck drivers brought towns and cities to a standstill over the course of the last week.

The protest action is in response to the federal government’s budget cuts for the both the agriculture and transport sectors.

The German Farmers' Association has said that the “aim is to make it clear to politicians once again what it means to put the competitiveness and existence of farmers and medium-sized transport companies at risk”.

The coalition government, known as the traffic light coalition, plans to increase the tax on green diesel and to cut tax breaks for agricultural vehicles.

The farmers association has said it stands for a clear but peaceful and democratic protest and has called for peaceful demonstrations.

Over 100,000 tractors

The association estimates that well over 100,000 tractors were on the road throughout Germany and said that almost every farmer took part in the protests in some way over the last week.

Association president Joachim Rukwied said: “Tens of thousands of farmers took to the streets this week, some several times, and gave a peaceful but very clear signal to the traffic light coalition: we won't accept this, we can't be treated like that.

“Now it is up to the government and the traffic light factions in the Bundestag to withdraw the tax increase plans for us farmers. We hope that reason will finally return, because only if politicians give in, can prevent further protests,” he said.

