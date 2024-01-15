A major demonstration of tractors and trucks has kicked off in Germany's capital city Berlin on Monday, following a week of farmer protests around the country.

The protest action is in response to the federal government’s budget cuts for both the agriculture and transport sectors.

Anger over plans to increase the tax on green diesel and to cut tax breaks for agricultural vehicles has also led to the week-long protest.

#Berlin right now



The largest farmers' strike is taking place in the #German capital, protesting against cuts in farm subsidies.



The action ends a week of protests during which #farmers blocked roads and marched through city centers. Thousands of tractors began arriving in… pic.twitter.com/sjL2UHLurN — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 15, 2024

The German Farmers' Association has said that the “aim is to make it clear to politicians once again what it means to put the competitiveness and existence of farmers and medium-sized transport companies at risk”.

The association is also live streaming the protest as thousands of tractors and trucks and about 10,000 people block Berlin Avenue, which leads to the Brandenburg Gate.

German tractors clog the streets of Berlin as farmer protests reach climax.



They're demonstrating against government plans to end tax breaks on diesel fuel for the agricultural sector.



Read more ??https://t.co/LfF4exo1KE — DW Europe (@dw_europe) January 15, 2024

A previous tractor protest took place in Berlin on 18 December. However, Monday's protest has caused a much greater stir.