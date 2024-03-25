Farmers will have the chance to get their questions answered at the upcoming Renewables Roadshow.

Do you have a question on renewable energy options for your farm, business or home?

Are you struggling to get answers to questions about solar PV, anaerobic digestion or retrofit options for your house?

Is it hard to make sense of the schemes and grants that are available?

Do you want to learn more about how renewable energy can save you money and generate a new income stream?

If your answer is yes to any of these questions, then the upcoming Irish Farmers Journal Renewables Roadshow is a must-attend event for you.

Over the month of April, we will be travelling to Cork, Kilkenny, Cavan and Westmeath for four free events.

Over the four evenings, we will outline how solar PV, generating renewable heat, anaerobic digestion and retrofitting your farmhouse can improve the economic and environmental sustainability of your farm, business and household.

Where?

The events will take place on 9 April at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Cork; 16 April at the Newpark Hotel Kilkenny; 23 April at the Errigal Country House Hotel, Cavan; and 30 April at the Athlone Springs Hotel, Westmeath.

Register

The roadshows are evening events, with doors opening from 7pm. The session kicks off at 7.30pm sharp and will run until 10pm, with tea and coffee afterwards.

To register, simply follow this link.

Questions

If you have any questions about renewable energy options for your farm, business or household, feel free to send us your enquiries ahead of the events at renewables@farmersjournal.ie.

The roadshow is being delivered in partnership with FBD and the Irish Farmers' Association.

