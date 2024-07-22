The key message behind the workshop is for farmers to start putting themselves first in order to stay fit for farming. \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Farmers Journal is hosting its national open day on Tullamore Farm on Tuesday 23 July.

As well as farm tours, demonstrations and talks, nurse Laura Tully will be offering advice on the different ways farmers can get 'farm fit in 15 minutes'.

She will focus on four pillars including farmers' physical activity, their nutritional intake, quantity and quality of sleep, and how they cope and control stress in their daily lives.

Irish Country Living editor Ciara Leahy will pose health-related concerns and questions to Laura in an interview style session, to which she will offer her advice and expertise.

Practical advice

The aim of the discussion is to give farmers practical lifestyle advice which is easy to implement, and they can go home with new tips that will make a big difference to their health and wellbeing.

The key message behind the workshop is for farmers to start putting themselves first, in order to stay fit for farming.

Many farmers do not get enough sleep and Laura wants to raise awareness of the impact of sleep deprivation has on people’s health. She will discuss the importance of having a sleep routine as it is an area which gets overlooked in a lot of health advice farmers receive.