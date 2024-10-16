The meeting will outline the extent of the infestation, the dangers associated and the remedial action plan to control the spread of and eradicate the giant hogweed, as well as actions to improve water quality in the area.

The Farming for Water EIP project has warned of the risks that a severe giant hogweed infestation has posed in west Tipperary.

Giant hogweed, which should not be confused with regular hogweed, is a non-native invasive hazardous plant, which can cause serious skin burns and other health issues, with children particularly at risk.

These severe giant hogweed infestations occur along sections of the Toem, Cappawhite and Cahernahaille tributaries of the upper Mulkear/Dead River catchment in the Cappawhite area.

Local authority water programme director Anthony Coleman said community involvement is needed in order for this project to succeed.

“It is critical to have the participation and involvement of all farmers, landowners and property owners who may have giant hogweed on their properties.”

Public meeting

In response to the infestation, the Farming for Water EIP project, Tipperary County Council, the local community and other stakeholders will hold a public meeting in Cappawhite Community Centre at 7pm on Thursday 24 October.

The meeting will outline the extent of the infestation, the dangers associated and the remedial action plan to control the spread of and eradicate the giant hogweed, as well as actions to improve water quality in the area.

An open invitation is extended to all to come along to the meeting to learn about the project.

Drone survey

As part of the preparatory work for the project, a drone aerial survey of the affected river corridors has already been carried out and this has helped to determine the location and extent of the infestation.

Further ground investigations are under way and the findings will be revealed at the public meeting.

“Having regard to the complicated nature of the work to be done, it is proposed that the hogweed eradication programme will need to be carried out by certified professionals under the guidance of the Farming for Water EIP project team which is being headed up Mairead Whitty,” Coleman added.