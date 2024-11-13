An end to the development of greenway cycle paths, a ban on non-working dogs on the hills, and an annual payment of €3,000 for farmers in Gaeltacht areas who can speak Irish.

These are among the standout proposals from the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA), which the farm organisation will be asking the various political parties to adopt ahead of the upcoming general election.

“We are seeking the immediate suspension of the greenway programme, which will save the State €350m each year,” said INHFA president Vincent Roddy.

In relation to dog control, the INHFA wants legislation enacted to ban non-working dogs from the hills and existing greenways. The INHFA is also proposing an additional support payment for Irish-speaking farmers living in Gaeltacht areas.

Such additional payments are available to those involved in other professions who are working in Gaeltacht areas and have a competency in Irish, the INHFA pointed out.

An average of close to €4,000 per garda was paid in 2023 to around 200 members of the force based in Gaeltacht areas and with a competency in Irish.

“Farmers in these areas more than anyone else are committed to living in these communities and ensuring the Irish language is protected and promoted.

“We are seeking an annual payment of €3,000 for farmers in Gaeltacht areas who have a competency in the Irish language,” Roddy said.

Other commitments sought by the INHFA include:

More engagement on the Nature Restoration Law, a guarantee that all actions under the law will be voluntary and that farmers are paid for these actions.

That farmers are paid compensation for land designations.

Major changes around the habitat-scoring system and payment rates for ACRES farmers, and an efficient appeals system for those applicants not happy with their habitat scores and payments.

The introduction of a National Suckler Welfare Scheme – that is independent of SCEP and not tied to Bord Bia – paying €200 on the first 10 cows with a digressive payment on the remainder. An overall support package for sheep of €30/ewe is being sought.

An increase of €50m in the ANC budget by 2026, with a view to bringing farmers in Category 1 up to a maximum of €5,000 and those in Category 2 up to €4,000.

The reintroduction of a Farm Retirement Scheme.