The Glenamaddy District Ploughing and Agricultural Show will once again be taking place on Sunday 29 September at the Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre.

This year’s event will be the 10th anniversary of the Galway-based show.

The event has grown from its first outing a decade ago and this year will include special additions such as an all-Ireland tractor-pulling competition and a world record attempt to plough the fastest acre of agricultural land.

Speaking ahead of the show, committee chair Pat Connolly said excitement is growing in the area for the important anniversary.

“As a committee, we are always looking at how we can improve the show in terms of what we have already and what we can add to it.

“The talk locally and further afield is extremely positive about this year’s show and rightly so, as it has grown from half a dozen people in a room talking about running a show 10 years ago to now having anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 visitors annually.”

Attractions

This year’s show will give visitors a chance to see some top-quality cattle, poultry, rare breeds and sheep livestock in competition, with this year’s show seeing the addition of sheep classes for the first time.

This year’s show will give visitors a chance to see some top-quality cattle, poultry, rare breeds and sheep livestock in competition, with this year’s show seeing the addition of sheep classes for the first time.

Other events include the variety of nearly 100 indoor and outdoor trade stands and exhibits, including a new renewables section, cookery demonstrations, music, dancing and jiving, entertainment and kids activities running throughout the day.

The organisers have announced that the ploughing competitions will also continue this year as a key part of the show’s programme.

“A lot of people have come and gone, but the work of those people over the last decade has brought us to where we are now celebrating 10 years of the show and to those we thank for their hard work and dedication,” added Connolly.