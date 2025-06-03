Delegates attending the meeting of the Council of the Global Research Alliance for Agricultural Greenhouse Gases (GRA) on Tuesday 3 June 2025 at Dublin Castle.

A worldwide research council focusing on greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture is meeting in Dublin this week, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

The meeting of the Council of the Global Research Alliance for Agricultural Greenhouse Gases (GRA) opened this Tuesday 3 June 2025 at Dublin Castle.

The group, which focuses progressing climate research in agriculture, brings together climate scientists from across the world with a view to enhancing collaboration.

The Department of Agriculture said over the course of the two-day meeting the council will consider, among other things, a new strategic plan to 2030, as well as hearing updates from the activities of the four research groups - livestock, croplands, paddy rice and integrative cross cutting areas.

In addition, it will consider proposals for new flagship projects in areas such as the biological nitrification inhibition of pasture swards to reduce nitrous oxide emissions.

Outcomes of completed flagship projects such as that on feed additives will be presented, outlining practical tools, protocols and guidelines for the testing and implementation of feed additives that were developed.

Ireland at the helm

Ireland, through the Department of Agriculture, officially assumed the chair of the GRA from the beginning January this year, for a period of 18 months.

This is the first time that Ireland has chaired the GRA since joining in 2009.

Established in 2009, the GRA aims to provide a framework for voluntary action to increase international cooperation and investment in research activities for mitigating agricultural greenhouse gases and improving carbon sequestration, as well as improving the measurement of emissions in different agricultural systems.

The GRA also helps scientists gain expertise in mitigation through developing new partnerships and exchanges.

A total of 68 countries and 29 partners are now members. The council meeting in Dublin sees delegates from a large number of these countries and partners in attendance.

The council meeting will be chaired by officials from the Department of Agriculture.

Many of the delegates will attend the Agriculture and Climate Change: Science into Action conference also taking place in Dublin Castle on Thursday 5 June.

In addition, they will visit the Teagasc Grange Research Centre and a Teagasc Signpost Farm on Friday 6 June, to see first-hand the research taking place on agricultural greenhouse gases