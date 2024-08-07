Pictured at the launch of the ASA conference were Michael Berkery, chair of the FBD Trust, which is sponsoring the event and Niamh Bambrick, ASA president. /Lorraine O’Sullivan

The theme of this year’s Agricultural Science Association (ASA) conference will focus on global trade, steering away from previous sustainability-focused discussions.

Focus on trade

“The last few conferences have been focussed on sustainability so this year, we kind of wanted to go a little bit away from it, still incorporating it, but obviously everything comes back to trade,” ASA president Niamh Bambrick told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Speakers

The conference will kick off with a welcome from Damien O’Reilly, EU affairs and communications manager at ICOS followed by an opening address from Bambrick

Alltech’s CEO Mark Lyons is the plenary speaker and will set the scene for the conference. The keynote speaker for the banquet, which takes place later on in the evening, is former European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan.

John Clarke, former EU chief agricultural trade negotiator will take to the stage for the first session; ‘insights into international trade and the global economy’.

China-based agri-food expert, Ian Lahiffe, and former CEO of the Food and Drink Federation, Ian Wright, will also take part in the session.

The CEO of Tirlán, Seán Molloy, director of global strategic insight at Bord Bia, Nick Curtis-David, and Joe Manning, commercial director of Tesco will address global market dynamics. The final session of the day will focus on farming and the global consumer and will feature dairy farmer Jim Mulhall, manager of the National Centre for Brewing and Distilling Teagasc, Lisa Ryan, and owner of West Cork Eggs, Caroline Murphy. The annual conference takes place at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Co Kilkenny on Thursday 5 September.