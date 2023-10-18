The future use of glyphosate products such as Roundup will depend on the vote of an EU appeals committee.

The failure of a key EU committee to renew the licence for glyphosate has drawn an angry reaction from Irish farm organisations.

A European Commission proposal to renew the licence for glyphosate products, such as Roundup, for 10 years failed to receive qualified majority backing from the Standing Committee on Plants, Food and Feed last week.

The Commission proposal will now go to a meeting of the appeals committee in the first half of November.

Reacting to the vote, Bobby Miller of the Irish Grain Growers Group said decisions such as licensing of products had to be based on science.

He asked what the situation would be regarding cereals imported into the EU, which were produced using glyphosate?

IFA grain chair Kieran McEvoy pointed out that the European Food Safety Authority identified no critical areas of concern with products containing glyphosate.

He expressed disappointment that some member states appeared “unwilling to fully accept the scientific evidence on glyphosate.”

Michael Hennessy of Teagasc said there was no cost-effective alternative to glyphosate and he warned that its loss would make tillage farming in Ireland extremely difficult.

A decision on the renewal of glyphosate needs to be taken by 14 December this year, as the product’s current approval expires on 15 December.