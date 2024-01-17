Bales of silage are being advertised for between €25/bale and €45/bale, but the average going rate nationwide for bales collected is around €30/bale.

There is strong demand for bales of silage in Co Laois according to one Portarlington-based farmer, who has 100 bales of first-cut silage to sell at €30/bale.

“I only have it up since yesterday and I have 65 bales sold so far. There’s definitely lots of interest and I’ve had a good few callers, more so local farmers than anything else.

“I see lots of bales advertised for €40, but I think if you put it up a bit cheaper than the rest you’ll get it away. In another few weeks you’ll be left with it,” he said.

Near Bansha in Co Tipperary, a drystock farmer has been getting €35/bale for last year’s first-cut silage and has been selling loads of around 17 bales in “dribs and drabs”.

Transport costs

Interest, he said, has mostly been from local farmers with those from further afield looking for a better deal to offset transport costs.

In Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, one farmer sold 100 bales to a local dairy farmer for €33/bale last week and has 59 left to sell.

“I’m hoping to get €33 again, but I might have to drop it to €30 yet,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Co Sligo farmer has said that he has silage advertised for €30/bale but may have to negotiate down to €28/bale.

“I wouldn’t like to go any lower than that. I got €25/bale for silage the year previous, but I would have spent an awful lot more on fertiliser last year than I did that year, so I have to take that into account.”