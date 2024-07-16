The show was to take place on Saturday 15 June at Ashton, Ballycanew, Co Wexford.

Gorey Show has been cancelled for 2024, having previously been postponed a number of weeks ago due to ground conditions.

In a statement, the show’s committee said the decision was “unenviable” and that a new date could not be found this summer.

“Despite the best efforts of the Irish Shows Association (ISA) to allocate us a new date, none of the dates were suitable.

“July and August are very busy months for our area and, unfortunately, we have not been able to find a date that suits everybody.

“It has proven more difficult to postpone/cancel the show than actually run it,” it said.

‘Unfortunate’

The committee said that most of the show’s suppliers cannot accommodate a new date.

“It is most unfortunate for all exhibitors and competitors also, as we had a very full schedule of entries and Gorey Agricultural Show is the first show [of the season] for a lot of show people.

“However, we are confident we made the correct decision on health and safety grounds.

“This year has been very testing for the farming community. We absolutely could not take any risks with regard to the safety of our competitors, traders, volunteers and our landowners,” it added.

The refund process will start shortly, the committee said.

Next year’s Gorey Show will take place on 21 June 2025.