Gorey Agricultural Show, scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed due to ground conditions and a poor upcoming weather forecast for the area.

The show was to take place this Saturday 15 June at Ashton, Ballycanew, Co Wexford.

The Gorey Show committee announced its postponement through a statement on its website.

“The committee have had to make the very difficult decision to postpone our 2024 show due to difficult ground conditions and a worsening weather forecast.

“In the interest of health and safety and out of respect for our landowners, it would be irresponsible to continue with preparations.

“Public safety is our number one priority and all decisions made by our committee are reflective of this,” it said.

The committee added that the show is postponed, not cancelled.

A new date is yet to be announced.