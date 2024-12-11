Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have entered talks regarding Government formation.The likelihood is that the two parties will renew their coalition arrangement, with some or all of the regional independent grouping, the most likely junior partners, although Labour and the Social Democrats are also in discussions.

Fianna Fáil deputy leader Jack Chambers has said it may be 2025 before a Government is formed.

Outgoing Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told the Irish Farmers Journal this week that Fianna Fáil’s election manifesto put farmers “at the centre...of bringing investment into agriculture” through enhanced scheme payments.

“The Fianna Fáil manifesto was by far the strongest of any of the parties, and my focus now in relation to going into these negotiations is to make sure that gets reflected in Government outcomes,” he said.

Strong committment

“No matter who we’re speaking to as part of that process, whether they’re coming from an independent background or a party background, I want to see the strong Fianna Fáil commitment to farmers in rural Ireland reflected in the next Government,” he siad.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Martin Heydon, who is part of Fine Gael’s negotiating team in Government formation discussions, said: “All of our discussions have been about the issues that matter to people, whether it’s on agriculture, rural affairs or other issues.

“How do we build on the things we’ve done well? The things that haven’t worked as well, how do we do them better?”

Asked about a Government without the Green Party’s approach to climate action, Minister Heydon added: “I’ve always tried to bring a sensible approach on climate action to Government. It’s not just the right thing to do for the planet and for our children, but it’s the smart business play for Irish agriculture as well.”