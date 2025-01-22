Looking at the sector-by-sector break down, 51% of dairy and suckler farmers alike said they would apply for the scheme while 49% said they wouldn’t.

The incoming Government has committed to introducing a farm succession scheme in a bid to support generational renewal.

No budget or date for the introduction of such a scheme was mentioned in the draft Programme for Government published last week.

However, a commitment was made to act on the recommendations of the Commission on Generational Renewal in Farming.

These recommendations include examining the current policy framework, along with available policy tools and supports to encourage young people into the sector.

This Government has also said it will examine young farmers’ financing options in the form of installation aid or low-interest loans and continue the current array of key agricultural tax reliefs.

The commitment comes as an Irish Farmers Journal survey of 885 farmers shows that 53% of farmers would apply for a farm retirement scheme if it was available.

Meanwhile, 58% of tillage farmers, 54% of sheep farmers and 52% of beef finishers said they would be interested.

The largest cohort of farmers who were interested were from Munster (54%) followed closely by Connacht (53%).

When asked what a farm retirement scheme should look like, the number-one thing emphasised was the importance of having adequate financial support, pensions or a secure income after retirement.

Many respondents also mentioned considerations related to the appropriate age for retirement or eligibility criteria based on years of service.

A significant number of farmers expressed uncertainty about what a retirement scheme should include, citing lack of awareness or the distant nature of retirement.