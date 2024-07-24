John Cussen, Bord Gáis Energy, IFA director of organisation James Kelly, IFA policy executive Niamh Brennan, and Peter Clarke, IFA Solar, at the Energy and Farm Diversification event in Gurteen College last week.

IFA farm business chair Bill O’Keeffe has said that the different stances by the two main Government parties on the residential zoned land tax (RZLT) is adding to the anxiety among farmers.

“Last week, Fine Gael supported a motion for its removal, yet this week Fianna Fáil is refusing to address the issue.Surely, they recognise how unfair and unjust this tax is.

“Farmers who wish to continue to farm their land could be forced to sell land because they cannot afford to pay this tax,” he said.

Reiterating his call on the Government to remove all actively farmed land from the tax, Bill O’Keeffe said the tax could be viewed as a cynical attempt to force the hand of landowners.

“To saddle genuine farmers with huge tax bills in an attempt to be seen to solve the housing crisis is very cynical,” he said.

“The Minister for Finance Jack Chambers has it within his powers to exempt farmland from RZLT in the upcoming Budget 2025 and subsequent Finance Act,” said O’Keeffe.

“IFA is calling on the Minister to announce this exemption before Budget 2025 to alleviate the fear and anxiety felt by many farmers who have farmland that falls under residential zoning development plans.”