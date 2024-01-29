The onus is on the State to fix the VAT reclaim issue, Denis Drennan said.

The Government is “in a hole and still digging” on the issue of non-VAT-registered farmers being ineligible to reclaim VAT on certain farm infrastructure items, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president Denis Drennan has said.

Drennan said the association was being contacted on a daily basis by individuals who had been refused a VAT refund on farm equipment, most notably bulk tanks, that had been allowable for VAT reclaim until recently.

He added that despite the protestations of the Revenue commissioners, it is “perfectly clear” a decision was made at senior levels to change the refund regime and that chaos was following, as carefully calculated budgets for the purchase of farm equipment were now effectively useless.

The onus is on the State to fix the problem, Drennan added.

'Mess'

“It is the State or an arm of the State that has caused this mess and the onus to fix it clearly and cleanly is on the same bodies.

“[The] ICMSA has been saying from the get-go that the Government would have to step in and remedy that which it had ruined.

“We are still waiting and they are still prevaricating. They are going to have to stop and accept responsibility for this mess of their own making.

“I do strongly advise the Government to remember ‘the first rule of political holes’ that says when you are in one, stop digging,” he said.

Drennan added that this uncertainty can be resolved very quickly if the Government states that these items that were previously eligible will be re-instated and, if necessary, the statutory instrument on this matter should be amended to remove any doubt.