The public is being invited to give their feedback on a new roadmap for the development of an anaerobic digestion industry in Ireland.

The Government has launched a public consultation on the long-waited national biomethane strategy.

The draft strategy’s objective is to deliver on the target set by the Government as part of the agreement on the sectoral emissions ceilings.

The ambition is to scale up indigenously-produced biomethane to 5.7 TWh per annum by 2030. The Government target of 5.7TWh of biomethane is the equivalent of approximately 10% of Ireland’s current overall gas demand.

This public consultation is asking for stakeholders’ views on the draft strategy and how it is customised to an Irish perspective. The consultation invites stakeholders to review the draft strategy and complete an online survey.

Diversification opportunities

Commenting on the public consultation, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: ” The development of an indigenous biomethane industry will provide diversification opportunities for livestock farmers, reduced emissions from animal wastes, biobased fertiliser that will replace chemical fertiliser, as well as a unique opportunity to improve water quality in Ireland.”

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan noted: ”The national biomethane strategy will be agri-led and farmer-centric, with a focus on the supply of sustainable feedstocks.

"The increased availability of an indigenous, renewable gas in Ireland will also assist in the long-term security of our energy system.”

The consultation is open until 27 February 2024. The draft strategy and consultation survey details are available here.