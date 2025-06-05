IFA president Francie Gorman said the Government needs to do more to support farmers on their climate journey. \ Philip Doyle

There needs to be less talk and more action by the Government to support farmers to meet climate targets, president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Francie Gorman has said.

Speaking at the 'Agriculture and Climate Change: Science into Action' conference in Dublin Castle on Thursday 5 June 2025, Gorman said the Government needs to do more to support farmers on their climate journey.

“There are lots of targets, reports, projections, documents, conferences, etc, but no properly-funded plan to support farmers to reduce emissions or even to reduce the regulatory roadblocks hindering farmers trying to make environmental improvements on their farms.

“Examples of this include a biomethane strategy which is not fit for purpose, delays in implementing planning exemptions for nutrient storage, delays in Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) payments, failure to properly support the tillage sector, a totally failed forestry programme and an absence of initiatives to support the adoption of feed or slurry additives.

“The vast majority of farmers on the ground are committed to reducing emissions, but our planning system and the general unwillingness of the State to put proper supports in place is inhibiting them more than helping them,” Gorman added.

Conference

The conference was opened by Taoiseach Micheál Martin this Thursday and is hosted by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and Minister of State Noel Grealish.

It is the dedicated to addressing the relationship between agriculture and climate change.

Minister Heydon said research on methane-reducing feed additives will be among the topics covered at the conference.

“Today’s conference will see a wide range of exciting research updates, including, for example, Irish research demonstrating the potential for a 10% to 28% reduction in methane from a feed additive, depending on the animal type, diet and the inclusion rate of the additive.

“In addition, and for the first time in Ireland, one study has demonstrated both an animal performance benefit from feeding the additive, as well as its ability to reduce methane.

“The challenge going forward is to bring these tools into widespread use on Irish farms – and to do that, we are working with farmers every step of the way.

“Our farmers are innovators and are ready to lead on climate action – not just for Ireland, but as an example to the world,” Minister Heydon added.