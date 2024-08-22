The move to drop the rate would save Irish farmers up to €10m annually in the cost of these preventative medicines, according to the IFA. \ Donal O' Leary

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) is urging on the Government to reduce the VAT rate charged on animal vaccines.

The call comes as the European Union (EU) VAT directive allows for member states, including Ireland, to lower the VAT on such products to 0%.

In June 2022, the Department of Agriculture committed to bringing down the current rate of 23% to 0% by 2025.

IFA national animal health chair TJ Maher said the Government has “unnecessarily delayed” reducing the rate up until this point, but the time has now arrived for Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and his Government colleagues to deliver.

“This is a positive step [that the] Government can take in supporting farmers in enhancing the health and welfare of our animals and reducing the need for antibiotic usage on farms at effectively zero cost to the exchequer due to the flat-rate VAT rebate system,” the IFA said.

Vaccine shortage

The move to drop the rate would save Irish farmers up to €10m annually in the cost of these preventative medicines, according to the IFA.

The country spends almost €40m each year on vaccines, 23% of which is VAT.

In recent years, farmers have also experienced increasing levels of certain vaccine shortages at critical usage times and the situation for a number of products is worse this year.

Maher said availability of vaccines when needed is critical for farmers in protecting and maintaining the health, welfare and productivity of our animals while reducing the needs for antibiotic usage.

“There is now a real opportunity for [the] Government to show if they truly support farmers and industry in reducing AMR [antimicrobial resistance] or are they content to just pay lip service to reducing dependence on antibiotic usage while failing to provide meaningful support to assist farmers in reducing AMR at zero cost to the exchequer,” the IFA added.