The road is set to be cleared later on Friday. / Meath Chronicle

A grain lorry overturned on Friday morning 23 February near Navan, Co Meath.

The lorry completely blocked the N51 Athboy Road, spilling out its contents of grain.

The road at Halltown, Dunderry, has been closed since the collision and is set to be cleared later on Friday, according to gardaí.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, gardaí said that they attended the scene on Friday morning along with emergency services.

The driver, believed to be in his 30s, did not sustain any injuries, gardaí said.