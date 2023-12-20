A major security operation involving Revenue customs service officials, supported by An Garda Síochána, following a massive cocaine seizure on board a grain ship on Tuesday, is continuing this Wednesday morning at Foynes Port, Co Limerick.

It is understood around 300kg of cocaine was discovered in a bale on the cargo vessel at the port and that it was connected to a beacon, which indicates the haul was possibly to be picked up by another vessel.

The cargo bulk carrier is flying under a southern European flag and is understood to have started its route to Foynes from a port in Canada on 9 December.

It arrived at Foynes at around 10.30am on Tuesday morning.

The 20,000t vessel is believed to have been carrying a cargo of grain.

Significant volume

A reliable security source said it appeared that a “significant” volume of drugs was discovered on board.

It is estimated the drugs haul has a street value of at least €20m.

Senior Garda sources remained tight-lipped on the operation, which they described as “very much a live operation” and one that was “being led by Revenue”.

A Revenue spokesman confirmed that it was “undertaking a live operation” on Tuesday night, but would not disclose any details.

“No further comment is available at this time,” the spokesperson added.

Seizure

It is the second large cocaine seizure in the State in a few months.

Last September, 2,000kg of cocaine worth €157m - the largest seizure of its kind in the history of the State - was recovered when the bulk carrier MV Mathew was seized by authorities off the coast of Co Cork.