Grant aid to support farmers in the cutting of roadside hedges and trees with the aim of improving road safety has been ruled out by Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien.

Minister O’Brien poured cold water over the idea of his Department bringing in such a scheme when responding to a question from Cork TD Michael Cahill.

Deputy Cahill asked the minister if he would bring in a “small” grant in light of recent storm damage and referenced sums of €60/km for roadside hedge-cutting and €100/km to cut roadside trees.

The Cork TD said this would ensure “the safety of all road users given increasing strong winds and storms”.

The Minister for Transport said it was not within his jurisdiction to bring in such a grant, as responsibility for this lies with county councils.

“The implementation of the legislation and the management of hedge-cutting operations is a matter for local authorities and landowners and I am not in a position to introduce such a grant scheme,” he said.

Responsibility

Minister O’Brien confirmed that maintenance of roadside hedges and trees lies with the farmer or landowner.

“Section 70 of the Roads Act 1993 sets out the responsibility of landowners to take all reasonable steps to ensure that trees, hedges and other vegetation growing on their land are not, or could not become, a danger to people using a public road or interfere with the safe use of a public road or the maintenance of a public road.

“This responsibility includes 'the preservation, felling, cutting, lopping, trimming or removal of such tree, shrub, hedge or other vegetation' in question,” he added.