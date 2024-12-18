Applications are now open for the latest tranche of the Innovative Forest Technology Scheme, which is aimed at developing forest nurseries.

The scheme supports commercial forest reproductive material (FRM) suppliers, including forest nurseries and seed collectors, to enhance the quantity, quality and diversity of native tree species.

FRM suppliers can receive up to €250,000 in funding for investments in native forest tree production.

The scheme is open to seed and tree suppliers of all sizes, from smaller operations to established nurseries. It is also available to new entrants to the sector seeking to diversify their business.

The types of projects and items eligible for funding may include the following:

Seed collection equipment.

Seed storage infrastructure.

Polytunnel infrastructure or equipment.

Irrigation systems and infrastructure.

Transplanting systems.

Grading machines.

Bio-security investments such as water treatment and refrigeration equipment.

General costs linked to items above.

Cost of native tree species seed.

The closing date for applications is Friday 14 February 2025. Further information on how to apply is available on the Department’s website.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Senator Pippa Hackett said: “The Forestry Programme 2023-2027 supports landowners to plant trees in a manner providing lasting climate, biodiversity and wider societal benefits. The funding available through this innovative scheme provides vital support to the forest tree nursery sector, which will help us to realise our ambitious planting targets through the delivery of a strong supply of high-quality native trees.”