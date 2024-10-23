In 2024, the analysis found that grass white clover swards remain the cheapest feed resource on Irish livestock farms, with this trend continuing into the future.

Grazed forage is Irish farmers’ most cost resilient feed option when it comes to negating the impact of market volatility, Teagasc research has found.

Teagasc’s Dr Peter Doyle presented a cost analysis of producing feed in 2024 at a recent conference in Moorepark, Fermoy.

“It found that grazed forage is the best option when it comes to keeping input costs low in the future.

“It’s important to note, it’s our grazed forage options that are most resilient to those volatile market changes.”

Security and costs

“If we continue to try and increase the proportion of grazed grass in their diet, whether it be through white clover and multi-species, it secures the farmer in trying to keep costs low going into the future,” he added.

In 2024, the analysis found that grass white clover swards remain the cheapest feed resource on Irish livestock farms, with this trend continuing into the future.

Including land charge, it cost €84/t DM.

That is compared to €94/t DM for grazed grass, €198/t DM for zero grazing, €222t/ DM first cut pit silage and €248t/ DM for fodder beet.