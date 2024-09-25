The solar industry shows no signs of slowing down.

A further 1,000ac of large-scale projects have been granted planning permission in the past few weeks.

In Meath, Highfield Solar Ltd’s plan to build a 325ac solar farm has been given the green light. The solar farm will be built across 28 fields, which are currently used for farming at Killary and Rathkenny.

Last August, the company held a public consultation day, where residents heard that an annual payment of approximately €90,000 to €130,000 would be made to the local community. The project received a small number of objections.

A proposed 123ac solar farm in Kilkenny has received a split decision from the county council. The developer, BayWa r.e., was seeking permission for 10 years to build a solar farm and substation at Kilderry, Kilkenny.

However, the council granted permission for the solar farm, but refused permission for an 8.5km electrical cable that would connect the solar farm to a substation.

The project received over 60 submissions, many of which were objections.

Westmeath County Council has granted permission for a 346ac solar farm near Ballysallagh, northwest of Mullingar.

Labour Cllr Johnnie Penrose was among those who submitted an observation to the application, stating his “strong reservations” about the scale and location of the solar farm, despite stating that he supports this type of renewable development.

Appeal

Rathcoursey Solar Farm Ltd’s appeal against the decision by Cork County Council to turn down its application for a 250ac solar farm has been successful.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission, after a year in the appeals process, for the solar farm near Jamesbrook, Cork.

During the submission window, a number of then-sitting councillors made submissions outlining residents’ concerns with the project, including Independent Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Ann Marie Ahern and Sinn Féin’s Cllr Danielle Twomey.