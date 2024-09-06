The loss of the nitrates derogation will have an impact on family farms, which Green Party leader and Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said he doesn't want to see.

Speaking at the launch of the water action plan 2024 in Kilkenny on Thursday, Minister O'Gorman said that he is fully supportive of retaining Ireland's nitrates derogation at 220kg N/ha.

The water action plan is Ireland's roadmap to improve water quality and restore freshwater habitats.

"I'm fully supportive of the retention of the derogation - if we lose the derogation it will have an impact on family farms and that's something we don't want to see happen.

Improving quality

"How we secure the derogation is through improving our water quality. We know that across Ireland the farming community are taking really important steps in terms of improving water quality.

"There has been a substantial decrease in the amount of artificial fertiliser being used by farmers in 2023 - that has a climate benefit, it has a biodiversity benefit, it also then has a water quality benefit that puts us in a better position to maintain our derogation. Ultimately, what the European Commission is going to look at is the quality of our water," he said.

Minister of State with responsibility for nature, heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonan said it's "vital" that the derogation is retained for the economic livelihood of farm families.

"The best way we can do that is through this science-based approach, through improving our water quality and using targeted measures to work with farmers to do that.

"It's absolutely essential that we keep the derogation and I fully support that we do, but we have to work together to do that," he said.

Minister Noonan also said that farmers, at individual level, have work to do themselves in terms of improving water quality.

Increased farm inspections

The 6,200 water quality-focused farm inspections each year up to 2027 as part of the plan launched on Thursday will help in retaining the derogation, Minister Noonan said.