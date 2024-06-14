Greencore Group has issued a recall notice for several prepared food products on sale in the UK as a precaution over possible contamination with E coli.

E coli has not been detected in the recalled products which was issued as a precautionary measure.

Sandwiches, wraps and salads are among the products recalled by the group.

Point of sale notices have been displayed at locations where the products were sold, the UK’s Food Standards Agency has said.

The products were on sale in stores including Morrisons, Asda, Boots, Sainsbury’s and Aldi.

Outbreak

An outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E coli in the UK saw 211 cases identified by the UK Health Security Agency up to 11 June.

Some 42% of the cases were admitted to hospital up to the same date.

Of these cases, 147 occurred in England, 27 in Wales, 35 in Scotland and two in Northern Ireland.

The agency stated that the evidence in Northern Ireland’s two cases suggests that these infections were acquired on a visit to England.