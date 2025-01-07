Biomethane sector developer Greengate Biogas has appointed Edward Lilleystone as its new commercial director.

Lilleystone has over a decade of experience in the biogas industry, with expertise in feedstock profiling, technology selection, specialist contracting and the end-market uses of biomethane, CO2 and fertiliser products.

Greengate Biogas plans to build seven 600,000-tonne anaerobic digestion plants across Ireland requiring more than 2,000 farmers.

His previous experience includes leadership roles as director of Metro Fuels Limited from 2020 to 2024 and director of Gazasia Limited from 2010 to 2020.

In his new role, Lilleystone will lead planning and permitting processes, foster partnerships with key stakeholders and oversee project performance evaluation through data analysis.

He will also contribute to financial modelling and developing and implementing key strategies to achieve the company’s business goals.

'Proven leadership'

Greengate Biogas CEO Andrew Bernard commented on the appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Edward to the team. His deep expertise and proven leadership in the biogas industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand our operations and drive the development of sustainable energy solutions.

"Edward’s appointment reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative biomethane projects that support Ireland’s energy transition.”

Greengate Biogas continues to strengthen its position as a major player in Ireland’s energy transition, focusing on delivering sustainable, high-impact biomethane projects.