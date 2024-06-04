The Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk is set to receive €500,000 in funding to carry out repair and upgrade works.

A €16.1m investment in outdoor recreation projects has been announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.

Funding has been allocated for projects such as greenways, blueways, forest parks, cycling routes and walking trails.

The funding will be invested in 69 large-scale outdoor recreation projects, bringing the total number of projects funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, since its establishment in 2017, to over 1,650 nationwide.

These projects are to receive funding of up to €500,000 and will be delivered by July 2026.

This announcement is in addition to the €2.3m which was announced in November 2023 for 50 projects under the project development measure of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) and €4.1m approved earlier this year and brings the overall allocation under scheme to €129m since its launch in 2016.

'World-class amenities'

Announcing the investment in outdoor projects, Minister Humphreys said: “Our beautiful outdoors has never been more available to us than today. With the summer months upon us, now is the time to enjoy the wonderful amenities right on our doorstep.

“Our world-class outdoor amenities continue to make rural Ireland the place to be for adventure tourists, as well as those who appreciate a more sedate pace of life. These projects are spread throughout the country, so everyone can avail of the outdoors.

“The 69 projects that I am announcing today will be there for all of us, from all walks of life and all abilities.

“These excellent projects will add to Ireland’s now large pool of world-class amenities and will help to achieve the goals of the 'National Outdoor Recreation Strategy – Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors'.

“I would encourage everyone to take this opportunity to get out there and embrace our great outdoors and make the lived experience of our country better for us all.”

Projects

Among the projects being funded include:

Belmullet Tidal Pool, Co Mayo: €295,974.

Boyne Valley to Lakelands Greenway Enhancement, Co Meath: €200,000.

Ardmore Beach Walkway, Co Waterford: €500,000.

Durrus Coastal Walkway, Co Cork: €200,000.

Lough Boora Discovery Park, Co Offaly: €500,000.

Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk, Co Clare: €500,000.

Kilrush Wood River Walk and Cycleway, Co Clare: €165,420.

MacManus Estate, Rossylongon, Co Donegal: €200,000.

Ballyseedy Wood Amenity Trail, Co Kerry: €200,000.

Castlecomer Discovery Park Bike Trail, Co Kilkenny: €500,000.

The Ryder Cup Way, Co Limerick: €399,983.

Donamon Outdoor Recreation Area Development, Co Roscommon: €500,000.

More information

More information on projects availing of this funding is available here.