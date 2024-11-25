Kerry maintained its lead position for wind generation this year.

Despite 2023 being a record year for the amount of electricity produced by wind farms at 13,725 gigawatt-hours (GWh), total generation for 2024 is expected to fall.

This is according to wind lobby group Wind Energy Ireland, which partially attributed this to the electricity grid not being strong enough to carry all of the energy produced.

When this happens, wind farms are instructed to reduce the amount of power they produce or shut down entirely.

The latest figures show that wind energy provided 35% of Ireland's electricity last month, while solar power and other renewables accounted for 4%.

Irish wind farms have generated nearly one third of the country’s electricity over the first 10 months of the year.

County leaders

Kerry maintained its lead position, producing more wind power than any other county (131GWh) in October.

It was closely followed by Cork (130GWh), Mayo (86GWh), Galway (83GWh) and Tipperary (75GWh).

Together, the top three counties produced over one quarter of Ireland’s wind power last month.