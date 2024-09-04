Spirit of Ireland campaign aims to educate customer-facing staff in China on premium Irish spirits.

China’s rising upper middle class will be the targets of Ireland premium spirit exports.

That’s according to Bord Bia who launched its Spirit of Ireland drinks campaign for the first time in the Asian country as part of the Irish government’s trade mission there.

Last year, the Irish spirit drink sector was worth €13 million in China, which is a six-fold increase on five years ago.

The Irish companies involved in the campaign include: Kinahan’s, Bagot’s, Merrys Cream Liqueur, The Whistler, Silks Gin, Velvet Cap, The Liberator, Poachers Mixers, Redbreast, Midleton, The Dubliner, Dead Rabbit, Lambay, Natterjack, JJ Corry, Teeling and Hyde.

Speaking at the launch of the Chinese chapter of the programme in Shanghai, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said China is one of many important markets for the future of the Irish spirit drink sector.

“The Spirit of Ireland programme has been unveiled in eight global markets to date and today’s launch demonstrates Ireland’s commitment to grow the Irish spirits category in the Chinese market.”

International

In the last four years Bord Bia has invested over €1 million in Spirit of Ireland, which is a global educational programme aimed at customer-facing staff selling Irish spirits in off-licenses and bars.

It was first launched internationally by Bord Bia in 2022 in the US and has since featured in Nigeria, Canada, France, Germany, the UK and Singapore.

Irish spirits are now exported to over 130 countries worldwide while Irish whiskey production has doubled in the last five years, and global exports exceeded €1 billion in 2022.

“This programme, which focuses on the cask finish and flavours of Irish whiskey, is aimed at discerning customers of spirits who want to try something innovative and new in the spirits category,” said Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole.

Chinese targets

The event will be aimed at up to 100 Chinese bartenders, distributors, media and wholesalers to grow awareness of Irish whiskey.

The campaign aims to reach a growing, younger middle class with increased spending power across major Chinese cities.

While Shanghai, Beijing and Guangdong are home to 50% of the middle class in China, Mr O’Toole said China has experienced substantial growth in other major cities.

“By 2030, China will be home to more than 400 million households with upper-middle and higher incomes, who will drive consumption across the country,” added O’Toole.

“This provides an excellent opportunity for Irish spirits companies to target a growing middle class consumer base that are actively seeking and engaging with premium brands.”