Francie Gorman officially took up the role of the 17th present of the IFA at the organisation’s AGM this Tuesday. \ Philip Doyle

“Hands off our land” was the stern warning issued by IFA president Francie Gorman to the Government at his first AGM as president of the association on Tuesday.

Gorman said the Government is making plans for farmers’ land in a multitude of ways and he will not allow farmers’ land “to be confiscated by stealth”.

“I have a clear message for this Government and future Governments – hands off our land.

“Farmers are increasingly concerned about being taken for granted by the State and some private developers on infrastructure projects, such as roads, greenways, electricity lines and pipelines.

“Let me be clear, there must be full agreement with farmers before any developer enters their land,” he added.

Young farmers

In response to a question from the Irish Farmers Journal, Gorman said there are a lot of ways the Government is accounting for farm land.

“It’s everything. It’s rewetting, it’s the derogation, it’s even how policy has put a huge premium on the availability of land for all schemes,” he said.

Gorman added that this is putting huge pressure on land availability and, subsequently, hindering young farmers entering the sector.

“When I was a young lad growing up, if you wanted 10 or 15ha down the road, you could come home from ag college and get your hands on a small bit of land.

“You’d buy a few cattle and sheep, you’d get going yourself. That’s no longer there today.

“There’s no avenue like that for young people to go into farming; dip their toe in the water, get going themselves with the help of the home farm.

“Is it any wonder we don’t have young people coming into farming today in the numbers we need them,” he said.

