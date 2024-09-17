Von der Leyen said she was happy to see a 60/40 split between men and women in the college, which she said was reflected in her choices as vice-presidents as she selected four women and two men.

Luxembourg’s Christophe Hansen has been nominated as the next European Commissioner for Agriculture.

The announcement of the next College of Commissioners came from Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen.

Hansen will have the task of bringing to life the report and recommendations of the strategic dialogue and in the first 100 days of the mandate, he will develop a vision for agriculture and food.

Jessika Roswall was also announced as Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy.

The Commissioner said she will help preserve the environment by putting “nature on the balance sheet” and she will lead the work on water resilience, which is a big priority for the years ahead.

College of Commissioners

Meanwhile, Irish TD Michael McGrath was nominated to the role of Commissioner for Democracy, Justice and Rule of Law.

Von der Leyen said she was happy to see a 60/40 split between men and women in the College, which she said was reflected in her choices as vice-presidents as she selected four women and two men.

She also said she wanted to be more open to countries from different geographical regions as well.

“Three from member states that joined before the fall of the Iron Curtain. And three from member states that joined after Europe was reunited. From the Baltics, Nordics and eastern Europe. Ministers and prime ministers. Different backgrounds. But all with one common goal and that is to make Europe stronger.”