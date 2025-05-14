European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen speaks at the conference on the Vision for Agriculture and Food last Thursday.

European Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen has said he will make the case for a ring-fenced agricultural budget in Brussels’ plans for the EU budget beyond 2027.

There have been indications that the Commission’s proposals for the next EU budget, due for publication in a month’s time, could be the most significant shake-up of EU funding in recent decades.

There has been speculation that all funding streams, including CAP, could be merged into a single budget which would be distributed to member states to split between their own priorities.

It was suggested last week that the new CAP proposals will be published at around the same time budget proposals are made public in mid-July.

“Regarding the new Multi-annual Financial Framework, the EU’s budget will determine largely the shape of our farm policy and we need to make sure that Europe does not lose any more farmers or see any more land abandoned.

“My position is clear; we need a dedicated budget for agriculture,” the commissioner told Thursday’s conference on the Vision for Agriculture and Food.

Commissioner Hansen has yet to indicate what changes could lie in store for the next CAP’s payments other than stating that direct payments should remain the central farmer income support tool, but in a way that is more targeted in to directing funds to the farmers “most in need”.

“Let’s not fix what is not broken. I do not want a revolution, I want a meaningful evolution of our policy and for that we need to work together,” he said.

“The next CAP should be simpler and reduce excessive bureaucracy for farmers and it should be more targeted, shifting from conditions to more incentives while giving member states more responsibility and accountability on how to meet common objectives.

“Since farm incomes are still too low compared with other wages in the economy, we intend to keep direct payment income support.

“Direct payments will continue to be [the] main income tool to support the farming community, but again, it should be more targeted,” Hansen concluded.

Read more

Commissioner signals need to ‘slow down or reverse’ EU livestock slump

Brussels pledges to take ‘bold steps’ to slash farm red tape

IFA alarmed at ‘rushed’ plans for next CAP as budget fight looms