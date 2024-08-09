The IFA has sought further suckler and beef supports from Government in the upcoming budget. / Donal O'Leary

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has called for concrete supports for beef and suckler farmers ahead of the FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore on Sunday, which association president Francie Gorman likened to the Olympics of cattle farming.

Some €300 in supports per suckler cow has been sought by the IFA in its pre-Budget 2025 submission to Government and Gorman has stated that the sector’s finances must be addressed to solve the looming issue of poor generational renewal.

The submission also made the case for store cattle and finishing payments of €100/head.

“This has been a hugely challenging year for the sector due to high input costs and difficult weather conditions,” the IFA president said.

“However, the Tullamore Show is an opportunity for the livestock sector to showcase the unique national asset it is.

'Huge worry'

“A huge worry for the future has to be getting young people into the sector. At present, less than 7% of Irish farmers are under the age of 35, a figure which has more or less halved in the last 20 years. There is no doubt that the income challenges are putting new entrants off entering farming.”

Gorman described Teagasc’s national farm survey results of a 19% decline in average suckler incomes as having laid bare the “harsh realities” of generating an income from suckling.

Two in five suckler farmers received a farm income below €5,000 in 2023, while cattle finishers’ incomes fell 15%.

Strain on farmers

IFA livestock chair Declan Hanrahan pointed to delays in the issuing of Department of Agriculture scheme payments as heaping further strain on farmers.

“Adding further pressure, the continued farce of delayed ACRES payments by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s Department of Agriculture is not acceptable,” said Hanrahan.

“Many livestock farmers are heavily dependent on these payments and it shows a complete lack of respect to livestock farmers and farmers in general who are struggling to keep bills paid,” Declan Hanrahan said.

“At this stage, Minister McConalogue and his Department are in the repechage when it comes to payments.

“He needs to sort out the ACRES payments mess or he will be seen by livestock farmers as again failing to deliver on past promises made.”