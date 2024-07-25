The Irish Farmers Journal's harvest photo competition is back for 2024.

The competition is sponsored by Goldcrop.

"Tillage farming is vital to our business, and we recognise the harvest as being the culmination of a year's hard work, care, and dedication from each grower.

"As the saying goes, "a picture paints a thousand words." By encouraging growers to capture their harvesting operations through photos or videos, we hope to support Irish tillage farming and perhaps inspire the next generation of young farmers too," a Goldcrop spokesperson said.

How to enter

To enter the competition, all you have to do is fill out the application form below with your details and add your photo. There is no limit on the number of entries.

Make sure to name the person in the photo and where in the country the picture was taken, and you could be in with the chance to win €1,000 worth of Goldcrop seed.