Second Place:
Jimmy Presho of agricultural contractors WJ Presho and Sons combining wheat in the shadow of Scrabo Tower, Comber, Co Down. \ Peter Niblock
Third Place:
Harvesting winter barley in Co Meath. \ Eoin McCabe
Other fantastic photo entries:
Jack Delaney went for a sunshine walk and snapped this picture of the moon rising by the combine in the corn field in Co Offaly. \ Jack Delaney
Conor age 3 enjoying the sunshine after a busy harvest! Co Mayo. \ Conor Kirrane
John Sheehan and John Paul O'Brien driving combine harvester cutting spring barley while John Glassett drives the trailer alongside him in Co Cork. \ Catherine O'Brien.
Tom Quigley checking the oats to see if it's ripe in Co Kildare. \ Stephen Quigley
