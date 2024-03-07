The council of agriculture ministers announced proposals to reduce the administrative pressure on farmers, which include conducting this survey.

The European Commission has launched a new online survey inviting farmers to share their experience on the “administrative burden” they face.

This is a response from the European Union’s (EU) council of agriculture ministers to farmer protests across Europe highlighting the bureaucracy they face, among other issues.

The council of agriculture ministers announced proposals to reduce the administrative pressure on farmers, which include conducting this survey that can be taken here.

It is open until 8 April, is available in all EU languages and takes approximately 20 minutes to complete.

Results

A statement from the European Commission said the survey results will help the Commission understand the main concerns of farmers across the bloc.

“The survey will help to identify the sources of administrative burden and complexity stemming from Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) rules, as well as other rules for food and agriculture, both in relation to their application at national level and also to the recording and reporting obligations linked to them,” the statement said.

The preliminary results are to be presented by mid-April.

Alongside this, interviews will be organised with farm organisations across the EU “to complete the picture”.

A more detailed analysis of the survey will be published in autumn 2024.

The survey is a short-term measure announced by the Commission for farmers.

“By mid-March, the Commission will present further proposals on mid-term actions to be taken, as well as actions to improve the position of farmers in the food supply chain,” the statement added.