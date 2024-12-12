The feasibility of a retirement scheme in farming is being examined by the commission. \ Brendan Lynch

The Commission on Generational Renewal has launched a public consultation, which is open from now until the end of January 2025.

The Department of Agriculture said all submissions should include a short summary of not more than 300 words setting out the main points wished to be conveyed.

Submissions from organisations or groups should include a brief background on the membership, aims and objectives of the group.

All submissions should be sent in writing via email with reference ‘public consultation’ in the subject line to GenerationalRenewalCommission@agriculture.gov.ie.

The deadline for submissions is 4pm on 31 January 2025. Any received after this deadline will not be taken into consideration, the Department said.

Examining

In October, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue established the Commission on Generational Renewal, with the aim of examining the factors that contribute to the current age demographics in farming. The commission will present policy options for consideration.

The feasibility of a retirement scheme in farming is being examined by the commission, Minister McConalogue has previously said. The Department has said the commission is engaging closely with stakeholders.

A consultation notice has been published on the Department’s website.