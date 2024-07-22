Chainsaw operators need to be fully trained and have correct safety equipment and clothing. \ Donal Magner

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has launched an inspection campaign targeting the forestry sector, with a focus on adherence to the updated Code of Practice for Managing Safety and Health in Forestry Operations.

This campaign is part of the HSA's ongoing efforts to ensure safe working conditions in the sector.

The forestry inspection campaign will involve HSA inspectors conducting thorough reviews of safety and health practices, and evaluating risk assessments and safety statements.

Key areas of focus will include:

The implementation of key safety measures.

The adequacy of safety training for all machinery operators including contractors.

The proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Darren Arkins, programme manager, occupational health at the HSA, stated: “The forestry industry in Ireland is evolving and the use of contractors is more commonplace.

"There may now be many links in the chain between ‘forest owner’ and ‘forest worker’. Whether you’re a timber grower or purchaser, contractor or subcontractor (operator), you have legal duties to fulfil in order to ensure that people’s safety and health is not put at risk during, or as a result of, forestry operations," he said.

The Code of Practice for Managing Safety and Health in Forestry Operations provides practical guidance on managing risks associated with forestry work, including handling machinery, working at height, and emergency response planning.

Chainsaws

Due to the high-risk work involving chainsaws, the HSA has developed guidance on safe use of chainsaws for business owners and operators.

Arkins added that appropriate training in chainsaw use, control of the work site and the wearing of suitable protective clothing to protect against these injuries is essential.

"If you do not have the competency and training required and do not have the correct personal protective equipment (PPE) for chainsaw work activities, then you should not be operating a chainsaw and you should engage the services of a competent chainsaw operator."