The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) met with Minister of State with responsibility for Horticulture, Micheal Healy-Rae, at the Horticulture Industry Forum (HIF) meeting in Backweston.

This meeting had been brought forward to discuss the impact of storm Éowyn, which left many operators in the commercial horticulture sector facing huge structural repair bills and stock loss because of this unprecedented weather event.

The IFA horticulture chair Mark Walsh said there was positive engagement in the meeting, where they discussed an estimated €4.46m in initial damages to the sector from storm Éowyn.

This figure was formed by the IFA in conjunction with the Organic Growers of Ireland (OGI), collaborating with Teagasc.

Walsh said that it was clear the minister was in listening mode and he wants to understand the challenges caused by storm Éowyn.

Issues

There was also a commitment to review the IFA request for assistance to all storm-affected growers.

In addition, the IFA highlighted the challenges that growers are facing.

Some of the main issues raised included:

The dominant position of major retailers in the food supply chain and the subsequent need for additional powers for the agri food regulator.

The necessity for effective engagement between Government departments and growers, on the availability of labour for the industry.

The sector requires assistance in the transition to operating without the use of native peat, until a viable alternative is available.

The availability of seed potato for the potato sector and the requirement for a temporary derogation until the Irish seed sector is developed.

